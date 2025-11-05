Abducted baby rescued in six hours in Thane district, two arrested

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district rescued an eight-month-old boy within six hours of him being taken away from his sleeping parents and arrested two persons for their alleged role in the abduction, officials said.

The infant was abducted while he was sleeping next to his parents, Nilesh and Poonam Kunche, at Kalyan railway station around midnight on Monday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Kalyanji Ghete.

The couple found their baby missing when they woke up after a few hours. They then approached the Kalyan railway police station, prompting an investigation.

“CCTV footage showed a young man stealing the baby. The railway police circulated the footage across social media and the police force’s WhatsApp groups,” said Ghete on Tuesday.

The official said constable Satish Sonawane of the Mahatma Phule police station recognised the suspect as he had been brought to their police station in a separate fight incident the previous night.

The police reached the address of the suspect and rescued the child. Two persons, identified as Akshay Khare and his aunt, have been arrested for allegedly abducting the baby, the official said.

“The prompt police response ensured the baby was rescued in just six hours,” added Ghete. PTI COR NR