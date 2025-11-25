Abducted gram panchayat candidate rescued in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Arunachal Police on Tuesday rescued a BJP gram panchayat candidate who was abducted from the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office in Seppa, East Kameng district, allegedly to prevent him from filing his nomination papers.
The incident came to light after one Bado Singhi lodged a written complaint stating that his brother, Fungdi Singhi, an aspirant for the Attarang Segment-II gram panchayat seat, was forcibly taken away around noon while he was at the district headquarters to file his papers.
He also alleged that the accused prevented Singhi from filing his nomination papers, resulting in his brother missing the deadline which was Tuesday.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 140(3), 127(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.
East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom said police later traced and rescued the victim from a residence in Type-II Colony, where he was allegedly being unlawfully confined.
"He was medically examined and his statement, which corroborated the allegations, was recorded," the SP said, adding that both the victim and the abductors belong to the same clan.
Sikom said eight people suspected to be involved in restraining the candidate have been issued notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS to join the investigation.
The simultaneous elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipal bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat will take place on December 15. PTI CORR MNB