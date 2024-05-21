Abducted Haryana businessman rescued in Greater Noida after car crash

Noida, May 21 (PTI) A businessman abducted from Haryana's Faridabad was rescued by police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The police were able to rescue the businessman after a chase, during which the car holding the hostage rammed into a divider, they said.

"Rajiv Mittal, a resident of Haryana's Ballabgarh area, was on his way to the Delhi airport around 1 am to receive someone when he was abducted by four men," Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"The abductors held him inside the Mahindra Scorpio and kept wandering on the roads before reaching Greater Noida from where they were perhaps trying to go to Delhi," ADGP Sharma said.

A team from Knowledge Park police station was on patrol duty near the Zero Point in Greater Noida when they spotted this suspicious vehicle in the area, the police said.

"When an attempt was made to stop the car, they started driving the vehicle at a high speed and rammed into a divider," a police spokesperson said.

After the crash, which took place near the Zero Point under Knowledge Park police station area around 7 am, the four abductors quickly got down from the Scorpio and fled, the spokesperson said.

According to the police, Mittal was found inside the car with his hands tied and marks of injuries on his body.

The businessman was then taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment and is now with his family, ADCP Sharma said.

He added that the Greater Noida police has contacted its counterpart in Haryana. Mittal's family has also lodged a complaint in the matter, Sharma said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out and search is on for the abductors, the ADCP said. PTI KIS BHJ