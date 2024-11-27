Abducted medical officer in Manipur rescued, five held

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) A medical officer, who was abducted recently in Manipur, was rescued, and five people, including a member of a banned outfit, were arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Nabakeshore was abducted on November 22 from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai area and the kidnappers later demanded a ransom, a police statement said.

"Acting swiftly, an operation by police led to the safe rescue of the victim from a farmhouse in Lamdeng under the Lamshang Police Station area on Sunday in Imphal West district," it said.

Four individuals, including a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, were arrested, the statement said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Another accomplice of the kidnappers was arrested on Tuesday, and arms and four detonators were seized from his possession, the police said.

An investigation is underway to apprehend others accused in the case, the statement added. PTI CORR BDC