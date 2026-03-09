Abducted minor rescued from Varanasi

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A five-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from a village in Prayagraj district, has been rescued from Varanasi after a day-long search, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the child, identified as Prateek, was abducted on Saturday near his house in Sarai Kalan village.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation and traced the child to Varanasi, from where he was rescued safely on Sunday night, the officer said.

During preliminary questioning, the child stated that he had been abducted by one of his maternal uncles and another distant relative, Yadav said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning them to ascertain the motive behind the act, he added.