Abducted toddler rescued in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 8 (PTI) A two-and-half-year-old boy, who was abducted on Sunday, has been rescued, police said.

The toddler was reunited with his parents on Tuesday, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said.

Chahal said Anuj, the son of a migrant labourer residing in Bihran village in Garhshankar sub-division, was abducted from his residence by a man and a woman on August 6.

Police successfully traced and rescued the boy from the residence of Jasmine (32) in Saila Khurd village, the SSP said.

Jasmine, during her questioning, said she along with her brother-in-law had planned to abduct the boy. They wanted to give the child to one of their relatives, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR CHS CK