Abduction of minor girl leads to violence in Haridwar village

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Feb 10 (PTI) The alleged abduction of a minor girl triggered a clash between two communities in a village near Laksar in Haridwar district leaving more than half a dozen people injured, police said on Monday.

The 15-year-old girl from Baditip village of Laksar tehsil went missing from her home on Saturday. When the family started looking for her, they came to know that a man named Wajid, who was from the same village but different community, had allegedly lured the girl and taken her away, they said.

Tension arose in the village after this as members of the two communities clashed, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shekhar Suyal said.

Stone pelting also took place during the fight, leaving more than half a dozen people injured, he said.

However, police teams rushed to the village and brought the situation under control after a mild lathicharge, he said.

A report has been filed against Wajid by the girl's family at Bhikkampur police station, he said.

Several police teams are looking for the girl and her alleged abductor, he said, adding, "They will soon be found".

Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt peace in the village, Suyal said.

Tension prevailed in the village and there was heavy deployment of the police force, sources said. PTI Cor ALM RT