Abdul Rashid congratulates Omar Abdullah, hopes he will fulfil his agenda

Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Wednesday said he will extend his support to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the initiatives that benefit the people of the Union territory.

Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, attended Abdullah's oath ceremony at SKICC here, congratulating him and extending his best wishes for the future.

"My all best wishes for Omar. Let us hope he will fulfil his agenda. Let us hope the Modi government will give full support to Omar Abdullah because the issues of Jammu and Kashmir are much bigger than our personal interests, egos and political agendas," Rashid told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, assured his support to the Abdullah government on the initiatives that benefit the people of J-K, but said he will "resist any policies that harm public interests".

However, he criticised the Congress party, labelling it as "opportunists and hypocrites." "Congress is a confused party. They say one thing in Jammu, another in Delhi, and something else in Srinagar. Congress should come clean on the restoration of Article 370," he said.

He also claimed that the Congress has not been inducted into the ministry due to their internal clashes.

"The reason they have not been inducted into the ministry is not due to their stance on the restoration of statehood, which they claim, but because of their internal clashes regarding ministerial positions," the Lok Sabha MP added.