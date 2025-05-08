National

Abdul Rauf Azhar, wanted terrorist and Masood Azhar's brother, killed in Op Sindoor: BJP

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Abdul Rauf Azhar

Abdul Rauf Azhar

New Delhi: The BJP claimed on Thursday that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, wanted in a string of terror attacks in India including the one on Parliament, was killed in the Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Azhar was JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar's brother and had reportedly headed the proscribed outfit in his absence.

The BJP said in a post on X that the "most wanted" Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar was killed in the Indian strikes. It said he was among the family members of his elder brother taken out in the precision attack.

Besides the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, he was also involved in the Kandahar plane hijack and Pathankot terror attack.

In a statement attributed to him, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

The Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

Jaish e Mohammad Indian Army Kandahar IC-814 Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan war Bahawalpur Pakistan Masood Azhar Pakistan Masood Azhar Brother Masood Azhar Abdul Rauf Azhar