Abdullah Azam Khan to be released from jail, SP leaders reach Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan is set to be released from Hardoi jail on Tuesday after spending 17 months behind bars, with his party leaders flocking outside the prison.

As news of his impending release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera.

MP/MLA special magistrate trial court Judge Shobhit Bansal recently granted Abdullah Azam Khan bail in a case related to enemy property registered in 2020 Over the years, 45 cases has been registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan, and he had secured bail in all of them. His release was delayed due to procedural issues related to bail verification.

On Monday, the release order from the MP-MLA Magistrate Trial Court was sent to Hardoi jail, paving the way for his freedom. As the news of his release spread, a crowd of SP supporters, including party leaders, gathered outside the jail to welcome him.

Veera, who was present in Hardoi, reiterated her faith in the judicial system. "We had confidence in the judiciary before, and we still do. Justice has been served, and we are grateful. Although the court's order came six days ago, it took time for the release documents to be processed. But finally, we have clarity, and we are happy that justice has been done," she said.

Former state cabinet minister Azam Khan is implicated in multiple cases and currently lodged in Sitapur jail.