Abdullah expresses concern over civilian deaths, calls for justice

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday held the Army responsible for the death of three civilians and expressed hope that justice will be delivered to their families, as assured by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Abdullah highlighted the potential impact of such incidents on public trust in the system and laid emphasis on the crucial role of public support in overcoming various challenges.

"It is unfortunate that in our country, our army is killing innocents. Our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had come here. He has said that they will ensure proper probe into it and action will be taken against those responsible for it. We hope action will be taken against them and such incidents would not be repeated," Abdullah told reporters here.

Three civilians were found dead and five were injured after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with a terrorist ambush earlier this month that left four soldiers killed in Poonch district.

Having met with the injured civilians in Poonch, Abdullah called them victims of terrorism and questioned the circumstances of cross-border infiltration by terrorists, "They are innocent people. How terrorists have come here? Where have they come from? Why they came here? What can we do, if they come to our houses with guns? They (people) do not have weapons. They don ot have anyone to protect them," he said.

Abdullah raised concerns about the consequences of mistreatment by troops, stating that no country can prosper without civilian involvement.

"You hit them and bleed them. Three people have been killed. Will such acts make our country strong. People change their faith in system if they are faced with such incidents. This is a dangerous trend for the country," he warned.

Quoting a lieutenant general, Abdullah emphasized the significance of public support in winning wars. He reiterated his stance against terrorism, acknowledging the challenges posed by well-trained terrorists targeting officers in the police and army.

"This should be kept in mind that if the people are with you then you can win the war. Be sympathetic to the people and love them. Terrorists are coming in. They are not being stopped. They are highly trained. They are killing our officers of police and army," he said.

Advocating talks with Pakistan as the only way to resolve issues, Abdullah expressed hope for renewed discussions after elections in both countries.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and job for the families of the deceased civilians.

The Army has ordered a comprehensive internal investigation, pledging full support and cooperation in the inquiry. PTI AB SMN