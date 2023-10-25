Abetment of suicide case registered after man blames friend in WhatsApp group message for extreme step

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) The Kalyan Government Railway Police in the district has registered a case of abetment against a man after his friend committed suicide on the railway tracks, officials said on Wednesday.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 306 was registered against the man but no arrest has been made so far.

Akash Rai (32) who worked as a salesman at a furniture shop left home early morning on October 23. His body was later found on the railway tracks near Vitthalwadi station.

In a WhatsApp group, he had blamed his friend for driving him to suicide, said a police official.

As per Rai's wife, he had borrowed money from the accused. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK