Abetment of suicide case registered against judge after govt lawyer ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 22 (PTI) A case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against a judicial magistrate at Wadwani in the district on Friday after a government lawyer committed suicide citing `humiliation' by the judge, police said.

Advocate Vinayak Chandel (47) allegedly hanged himself in the local court building. The incident came to light when the staff opened the court on Friday morning.

In a suicide note found by the police, Chandel blamed Judicial Magistrate First Class Rafiq Shaikh and a clerk named Tayde, an official said. As per the complaint filed by Chandel's son, he had been working at the Wadwani court as a government counsel from January 2025.

He was stressed for the last few weeks and had told family members that judge Rafiq Shaikh, who had taken charge recently, humiliated and harassed without any reason, the complaint alleged.

Tayde too used disrespectful words for him, Chanel allegedly told his family.

The purported suicide note mentioned that "JMFC Rafiq Shaikh humiliates me before everyone and doesn't listen to me" and "Tayde who issues summons also doesn't co-operate with him".

He had no option left other than suicide, the note said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 (abetment of suicide) was registered against Shaikh and Tayde and further probe was on, the police official said. PTI AW KRK