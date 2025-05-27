Abetment to suicide case registered in J-K student's death in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) May 27 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir in her rented accommodation in Mahaveer Nagar here.

The student, Zeeshan Jahan, who had returned to Kota last month for NEET preparation, was pursuing self-study and was not enrolled in any coaching institute. According to her family who reached here on Tuesday, she had been under stress and was receiving medical treatment for depression.

"A case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS against identified/unidentified person has been registered," circle inspector (CI) at Mahaveer Nagar police station Ramesh Kavia said on Tuesday.

A resident of Anantnag, Jahan was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room on Sunday evening. No suicide note was recovered from the room, the police said.

Her family members have said that at the time of the incident, Jahan was speaking with her relative Burhan, who immediately alerted a student in the same building but she could not be saved, according to the CI.

The ceiling fan in rented accommodation was not equipped with an anti-hanging device, the officer said.

Worried by a spate of suicides by hanging, authorities in this coaching hub had in 2023 ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to stop students from taking their lives.

"A relationship angle as the reason behind the suicide by the girl could not be ruled out. However, it is yet to be verified through investigation," the police officer said.

The police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem later at noon.

The police said a student living on the upper floor of the same building was alerted by Burhan after the phone call with Jahan and she rushed to her room but it was bolted from inside. She called out nearby people, who broke open the door and rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead".

This was the 15th student suicide in Kota this year and the second such in May.

The Supreme Court had on Friday pulled up the Rajasthan government over student suicides in Kota, asking "what are you doing as a state".

The apex court rebuked the state government and the state police for failing to register an FIR after the suicide by a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh in Kota a day before the NEET-UG exam on May 3. PTI CORR RT RT