ABHA's Scan and Share service facilitates 3 crore OPD registrations nationwide

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The National Health Authority has achieved a milestone in digitising healthcare services with the generation of over three crore tokens for out-patient department registrations at hospitals through its ABHA-based scan and share service, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in 2022, this innovative paperless service has revolutionised patient experience, particularly benefiting the elderly, pregnant women and those with mobility challenges by eliminating the need to wait in queues for appointments, it said.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based scan and share service enables patients to conveniently register for OPD appointments by scanning a QR code displayed at the OPD registration counter, thereby instantaneously sharing their ABHA profile for registration.

The service is operational in over 5,435 healthcare facilities across 546 districts.

"Notably, an average of 1.3 lakh individuals avail the scan and share service daily, highlighting its usefulness and popularity among the citizens," the Health Ministry statement said.

The widespread adoption of the service by states across public health facilities is effectively streamlining patient registration processes at the OPD counters and enhancing service efficiency to the patients, it said.

Leading the journey are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir, with impressive statistics showcasing their commitment to leveraging technology for citizen welfare, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh has generated the maximum 92.7 lakh tokens, followed by Andhra Pradesh 53.7 lakh, Karnataka 39.9 lakh, and Jammu and Kashmir 37.1 lakh.

The ABDM public dashboard provides insights into the service's utilization, with notable usage recorded at AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Raipur, and Bhubaneshwar.

Sixteen hospitals from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir feature prominently in the top-performing facilities for the overall number of OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based scan and share service, exemplifying their dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency, the statement said.

Government hospitals, including AIIMS in New Delhi with 14.9 lakh tokens, and those in Bhopal, Prayagraj, and Raipur with 6.7 lakh, 5.1 lakh and 4.9 lakh, tokens respectively, have showcased outstanding performance by efficiently facilitating OPD registrations through the scan and share service, it stated.

About the importance of digital healthcare services, the National Health Authority said, "This digital service eliminates the need for manual paperwork and significantly reduces waiting time, making the hospital visits more streamlined and efficient." "By facilitating quick and secure information exchange, scan and share benefits approximately 1,30,000 patients daily, with a particular focus on assisting vulnerable groups and those with urgent healthcare needs," it said.

Among all the token generations, approximately 75 per cent are first-time users, while 25 per cent use scan and share for subsequent visits, highlighting its widespread adoption and usefulness, the NHA said.