Abhay Chautala appointed INLD chief; Rampal Majra to continue as state unit president

Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal's secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala was on Tuesday appointed as the party's national president while Rampal Majra will continue as the outfit's state unit chief.

The INLD reconstituted its national and state executive and announced the new appointments.

Sixty two-year-old Chautala's appointment as INLD chief was made after discussion in the meeting of the party's Parliamentary Working Committee.

The INLD was earlier headed by Abhay's father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away in December at the age of 89.

Majra said that for further expansion of the party's organisation Abhay Chautala has been authorised to appoint the office bearers on different posts.

Abhay Chautala, according to a party statement, said that he will take forward the policies of Chaudhary Devi Lal and will fulfil the dreams of Om Prakash Chautala.

He said that in the coming days, he will start a mass contact tour in the state and will visit every village in the state. He will visit 10-12 villages every day and meet people, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the party, Abhay Singh Chautala has been made the chairman, with Sher Singh Badshahmi, Prakash Bharti, Rampal Majra, R S Chaudhary, M S Malik and Kamal Nagpal as its members.

Appointments were also made to the party's national and state executive.

Majra has been re-appointed as the state president of INLD's Haryana unit.

The party also appointed state unit presidents for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The party also made appointments of district unit chiefs in Haryana. PTI SUN MNK MNK