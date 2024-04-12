Abhishek asks whose guarantee people will accept, of 'Didi or Modi'

Dhupguri (WB), Apr 12 (PTI) Maintaining that the people of West Bengal were getting benefits of various schemes introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday asked whose guarantee they will accept, that of "Didi or Modi".

Alleging that the BJP stopped central funds under various schemes to Bengal after losing in the 2021 assembly elections in the state, Banerjee asked people to vote in such a manner that the results are reflected in the final outcome in Delhi.

"People are getting schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Khadya Sathi and others which were introduced by Mamata Banerjee," he said, asking, "whose guarantee will you accept, that of Didi or Modi?" TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is addressed as 'Didi' (elder sister) by the party workers.

Banerjee was addressing an election rally at Dhupguri in north Bengal in favour of TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on April 19.

Stating that those who had applied from Jalpaiguri for housing scheme funds would get the first instalment by December, he said, "This is Didi's guarantee." Banerjee claimed that Jayanta Roy was elected as BJP MP with over 50 per cent vote share, but he did not do anything for the people. Roy has been renominated by the saffron party from Jalpaiguri.

"Those who had voted for the BJP, specially the youths, should note that India under the BJP rule has slipped in various indices like gender gap, press freedom, democracy and hunger," he said.

Maintaining that the TMC's responsibility is towards the people, he said, "That is why I had coined the term new Trinamool. I had said we will make the party the way people want to see it." Claiming that it is the people who have turned the BJP into a "paper tiger", he said that the time has come to show the saffron party its own place.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come up with a white paper on whether the Centre released any fund for Bengal under Awas Yojana from 2021. PTI AMR NN