Abhishek Banerjee advances key TMC virtual meet by three days, triggers internal buzz

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has advanced a high-level virtual meeting of party functionaries by three days, sparking speculation within party ranks about the sudden change.

Originally scheduled for August 8, the meeting of nearly 4,000 party leaders, public representatives and grassroots leaders, convened by Banerjee himself, will now take place on August 5.

While the party has not issued any official explanation for the rescheduling, sources confirmed that the decision came directly from Banerjee.

According to senior TMC leaders, the change was prompted by multiple overlapping factors, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled visit to Jhargram on August 8.

"Holding a major virtual meet on the same day as the chief minister's district tour might have created confusion or division of attention among local leaders. Abhishek didn't want to send a mixed signal," said a party functionary.

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on organisational preparedness for the much-anticipated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with instructions to party leaders on how to scrutinise and strengthen the voter base ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"In view of the likely announcement of SIR of electoral rolls, the party wants to act fast. Booth-level feedback and mobilisation are expected to be at the heart of Abhishek's message," said another TMC leader closely involved in logistics for the meeting.

Several other factors may have influenced the timing. August 9 marks Raksha Bandhan and Quit India Day anniversary, for which the party has announced district-level programmes.

Holding a centralised meeting just a day before could have disrupted planning at the grassroots.

Moreover, the state government's flagship grievance redressal programme, 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' (Our Neighbourhood, Our Solutions), formally rolls out on August 2.

The TMC wants its full organisational might to be involved in the campaign, and the virtual meeting is expected to drive that mobilisation message.

"This meeting is being seen as Abhishek's attempt to directly engage with every rung of the organisation, from MPs and MLAs to municipal and panchayat leaders," a district-level leader said.

Among those asked to attend the virtual meet are all TMC MPs, MLAs, district presidents, mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillors, state committee members, leaders of all frontal organisations, and core committee members from North Kolkata and Birbhum.

While officially described as an organisational exercise, insiders admit that the political messaging behind the meeting is unmistakable, especially as Abhishek Banerjee continues to shape the party's roadmap amid shifting political equations.