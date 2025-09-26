Abhishek Banerjee hails Calcutta HC order on deportation, slams Centre

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday hailed Calcutta High Court's order setting aside the Centre's decision to deport two women and their families from West Bengal's Birbhum district to Bangladesh, saying it exposed a "cruel and systematic campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis".

In a post on X, Banerjee said the "long arm of the law has finally caught up" as the court held the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (Delhi) detention and deportation order unlawful and directed the "immediate repatriation of six people, including the pregnant woman from Birbhum, who were labelled 'Bangladeshi migrants' and expelled".

The TMC Lok Sabha leader alleged that the episode highlighted a targeted political agenda.

"This judgment lays bare a cruel and systematic campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis by the Bangla-Birodhi zamindars," he said, vowing to "hold the ones responsible to account, in courts, in public debate and at the polls." He warned that in the 2026 Assembly elections, "the people of Bengal will not tolerate XENOPHOBIA, HUMILIATION, or the POLITICS OF EXCLUSION. Come 2026, those who trafficked in fear and persecution will face a decisive verdict from the electorate." Reiterating his party's stance, he added that "justice has begun to be served" and that the TMC's resolve to protect the dignity, rights and language of the people of Bengal remains "unshaken".

Banerjee's remarks came in the backdrop of the Calcutta High Court order on Friday quashing the Centre's move to deport two women and their families, terming them "illegal immigrants".

The court directed the central government to ensure that Sonali Bibi, Sweety Bibi and four other deported family members, including three children, are brought back to India within a month.

It also dismissed the Centre's plea to grant a temporary stay on the order.

While the BJP is yet to react to the TMC leader's statement, Banerjee's sharp attack indicates that the ruling party in West Bengal plans to make the issue of deportation and alleged targeting of Bengalis a major political plank ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The issue of migrant safety has been a rallying point for the TMC in recent weeks. Banerjee has held street protests across districts, accusing the BJP of unleashing "linguistic terror" against Bengalis.

The BJP had hit back claiming that action is being taken against illegal migrants. PTI PNT MNB