Abhishek Banerjee launches 'Sebashray' health camps in Diamond Harbour

Diamond Harbour(WB), Jan 2 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched the 'Sebashray' health camps in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, taking free healthcare services to the doorstep of over 23 lakh people in the area over the next 75 days.

Speaking at the launch, Banerjee highlighted the scale of the project, stating, "Around 1,200-1,400 doctors have been brought together under one roof. This initiative is not tied to elections, it's a year-round commitment to serving the people." The health camps will be organized in 71 gram panchayats and 93 wards within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Approximately 300 camps will be held, offering medical check-ups, diagnostic tests, and free medicines.

Each camp is expected to serve 6,000-7,000 people, providing essential services such as ECG, blood pressure check up, diabetes, malaria, and dengue tests, alongside specialized equipment like nebulizers and oxygen concentrators.

The TMC MP outlined the phased schedule of the camps, with the first 40 camps set to be held in Diamond Harbour.

Subsequent camps will take place in other areas like Falta, Bishnupur, Metiabruz, Satgachia, Bajar, and Maheshtala.

A robust referral system has been put in place, ensuring that patients with serious conditions will be referred to one of 12 designated hospitals.

Emphasizing that this initiative was not politically motivated, Banerjee said, "Our focus is on healthcare, not elections. This is about ensuring that people receive the care they deserve, year-round." The camps will include general and model camps. The model camps will feature advanced medical facilities, including digital X-ray machines and cardiac monitors.

Banerjee expressed his gratitude to the doctors, volunteers, and local representatives who made the project possible, promising to personally monitor its progress.

He urged citizens from all political backgrounds to participate in the health camps, stressing that healthcare is a fundamental right for all. PTI PNT RG