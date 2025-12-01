Abhishek Banerjee launches second phase of ‘Sebaashray’ healthcare camps

Maheshtala (WB), Dec 1 (PTI) TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched the second phase of his ‘Sebaashray’ healthcare project, which will run free medical camps across seven constituencies in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency for two months.

Launching the initiative from Maheshtala's Rathtala Maidan, Banerjee said the camps would provide a wide range of diagnostic services, specialist consultations, medicines, and follow-up support free of cost, adding that people from across West Bengal, not just Diamond Harbour, had benefitted during the earlier phase.

"At the beginning of this year, we started Sebaashray. This is the second chapter, inaugurated from the soil of Maheshtala. I would request my friends from the media to look around the camp, there are separate chambers for orthopaedics, neurology, paediatrics and more, each with specialised doctors," he said.

The camps are equipped to conduct blood and serology tests, USG, ECG and breast cancer screenings.

Test reports will be delivered to patients through SMS or WhatsApp within two days, he said, adding that all prescribed medicines for up to 7, 10 or 15 days would be provided at no cost.

The first edition of the 70-day long Sebaashray, which concluded in March, benefited over 12.3 lakh people by providing free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and essential medicines at their doorstep.

"People came not only from Diamond Harbour but from various districts across the state. We did not let anyone leave empty-handed," he said.

According to him, the previous round facilitated over 2,500 cataract surgeries and referred around 7,000 cases to hospitals such as SSKM, Bangur and Diamond Harbour Medical College.

"Wherever higher intervention was required, we ensured referrals to super-speciality hospitals and stayed in touch with families throughout," he said.

Citing an example, he said a nine-year-old boy from Budge Budge, Altaf Hussain Ghorami, who had a hole in his heart, was treated at JIMS Hospital and returned home healthy.

"Many such cases came from Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and other districts," he said.

This time, two model camps have been set up in Maheshtala, one in Lungi and another in Batanagar, while the remaining six constituencies will each host a dedicated model camp.

The cycle begins with Maheshtala for seven days, followed by Metiabruz, Budge Budge, Bishnupur, Satgachhia and Diamond Harbour.

The programme will run till January 22, followed by a break on January 23 for Saraswati Puja. From January 24 to 28, all camps will operate simultaneously to facilitate follow-up consultations.

"Many patients return after 15 days or a month, so we have kept these five days exclusively for follow-ups," he said.