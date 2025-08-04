Abhishek Banerjee named TMC's Parliamentary leader in Lok Sabha, replaces veteran Sudip Bandopadhyay

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) In a significant organisational shake-up, TMC on Monday named its national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party's new parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha, replacing veteran leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, who has been unwell for months.

The decision was taken at a closed-door virtual meeting of TMC MPs from both Houses of Parliament, chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended virtually from Kolkata.

Three-time MP Abhishek Banerjee, widely seen as the de facto No. 2 in the TMC and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, will now spearhead the party's strategy and coordination in the Lok Sabha at a time when the Opposition bloc INDIA is ramping up pressure on the BJP-led NDA government over issues ranging from Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative to alleged attacks on Bengali migrants in parts of the country.

"Abhishek Banerjee will lead the party in the Lok Sabha until Sudip Bandopadhyay recovers fully," the TMC boss told party MPs during the meeting, according to sources.

Bandopadhyay, a four-time MP from Kolkata North and a seasoned parliamentarian, had been holding the position since 2011 after Mamata quit the post after becoming CM.

She also announced that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar would be in charge of day-to-day coordination among MPs in the Lower House.

Party insiders said Sreerampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was earlier in charge of floor coordination, has also been relieved of his responsibilities.

He has resigned from his post as party chief whip. The move follows murmurs of internal rift and friction among some of the senior MPs during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The TMC chief was reportedly unhappy with the recent lack of cohesion among the party's MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"Rajya Sabha work is going well, but the performance of Lok Sabha MPs has been below expectations. Sudip Bandopadhyay is unwell, and so is Saugata Roy. In the absence of senior leaders, coordination has collapsed," Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have told the meeting.

"The leadership felt the need for a more vigorous and sustained parliamentary presence. While Sudipda remains a respected senior leader, Abhishek's elevation reflects the party's intent to rejuvenate its interventions in Parliament," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

The move is being seen by political analysts as a clear signal that the party is grooming Abhishek Banerjee for a larger role in national politics.

The Diamond Harbour MP is already in charge of party expansion outside Bengal and played a key role during the Lok Sabha campaign.

He was also part of the all-party delegation that visited Japan earlier this year as part of the government's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, indicating growing bipartisan faith in his abilities.

With 29 Lok Sabha MPs, the TMC is the third-largest party in the Opposition bloc INDIA and plays a crucial role in floor coordination within the alliance.

"Abhishek's appointment marks a generational shift in the party's parliamentary strategy. It's also a vote of confidence in his leadership skills," another party leader said, requesting anonymity.

While the reshuffle is being attributed to health concerns, party insiders admit that it is equally aimed at asserting control and plugging internal discord, especially as TMC prepares for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections amid stiff competition from BJP and the Congress-Left alliance. PTI PNT MNB