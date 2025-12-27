Abhishek Banerjee to tour Bengal from Jan 2-22 to protect voters’ rights

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhhishek Banerjee will launch a 21-day campaign from January 2 to 22 to ensure that not a single legitimate voter's name is struck off the final rolls for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the party said on Friday.

"From January 2, 2026, Abhishek Banerjee will take to the streets and stand among the people to ensure that no legitimate voter is disenfranchised, and no Bengali is humiliated, intimidated, or harassed by the BJP-EC combine," the party said in a statement in its official WhatsApp group.

Banerjee will start the campaign in South 24 Parganas where his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency is situated, and will then move to Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on January 3.

He will also visit Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Hooghly, and other districts including Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kanthi, Bongaon, and Ranaghat, concluding the campaign on January 22 in Hooghly.

On Friday, Banerjee launched a month-long 'connect and dialogue' programme with around 1,800 'influencers' in the state identified by the party.

Titled 'Banglar Samarthaney Sanjog, Banglar Unnayaner Sanlap' (Connect for support and development dialogue for Bengal), the programme spanning over the next month entailing 38 teams comprising party leaders of different levels who would reach out to these 'influencers' with a kit containing recently-published Mamata Banerjee government's performance report card for the last 15 years, a personal letter from the chief minister and a memento.

Banerjee conveyed the decisions at a virtual meeting attended by nearly 15,000 TMC leaders and workers, where he also announced appointing district-level coordinators of the party to oversee and monitor the public relations exercise.

Stressing the need to simultaneously focus on the ongoing verification phase of SIR, Banerjee announced reaching out to party appointed booth-level agent-2 (BLA2) by sending them felicitation 'Uttariya', a party printed notebook and calendar from his own behalf. PTI SUS MNB