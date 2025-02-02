Abhishek Banerjee's healthcare outreach drive to continue for over one month

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's healthcare outreach programme 'Sebaashray', completed one month on Sunday and will continue for one-and-a-half-month more, the party said.

The Diamond Harbour MP inaugurated the programme on January 2 at Amtala and it has served 23 lakh people across seven assembly constituencies, 71 rural gram panchayats, and 93 urban wards, it said.

"The initiative is supported by a camp machinery consisting of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers and 12 referral hospitals," Banerjee had said.

Various health issues were addressed in the 'Sebaashray' camps.

"Healthcare cannot wait for policy papers or election cycles. It demands URGENCY, COMMITMENT and an UNYIELDING RESOLVE TO SERVE. That is precisely what #Sebaashray embodies. It's an initiative that does not STOP, does not SLOW DOWN and does not SETTLE FOR LESS," the TMC leader said in a post on X. PTI SUS NN