Abhishek challenges BJP to public debate on development governance records

Dhaniakhali (WB), May 17 (PTI) TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday challenged the BJP to a public debate to compare their respective records of development governance.

Addressing an election rally at Dhaniakhali in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Banerjee dared incumbent BJP MP and candidate Locket Chatterjee to confront him with their respective report cards on actual development work in the constituency. He was flanked by TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee.

"BJP claims to have accomplished a great deal. Let them produce a white paper. I challenge her (Locket Chatterjee) to face me with our work report cards. We will emerge victorious comfortably," Banerjee asserted.

In the charged political atmosphere, Banerjee also expressed confidence in INDIA bloc's victory, with TMC playing a pivotal role.

He criticised the central government's tax policies, highlighting the disproportionate GST rates on essential goods compared to luxury items.

"The BJP imposes an 18 per cent GST on cumin, a staple spice, while diamonds, a symbol of wealth, are barely taxed," he remarked, portraying the BJP as favouring the affluent.

He condemned the high inflation rates under the BJP's tenure, affecting essentials like milk, LPG gas, kerosene, and pulses.

Directing his critique towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee characterised him as an 'outsider', visible only during elections, questioning his absence during the COVID pandemic in the state. He accused Modi of exploiting the Pulwama terrorist attack for electoral gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee cautioned that the BJP's agenda transcends mere electoral pursuits, alleging attempts to dictate personal choices, including dietary and sartorial preferences.

Shifting focus on the local economy, Banerjee highlighted that the BJP government's reduced procurement of jute bags from Hooghly's mills is endangering livelihoods dependent on the industry. He defended the Lakshmhir Bhandar scheme, a financial aid programme for women, and accused the BJP of attempting to halt it.

Addressing the controversial Sandeshkhali incident, Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to tarnish Bengal's reputation. He contrasted this with alleged high rates of attacks on tribals in BJP-led states.

Hooghly district is scheduled for polling on May 20 in the fifth phase of elections. PTI BSM MNB