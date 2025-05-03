Abhishek condoles death of six people in stampede in Goa temple

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday condoled the death of six people in a stampede during a temple festival in Goa.

Banerjee posted on X, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of six lives at Sree Devi Lairai temple in Goa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured".

The Lok Sabha MP also said, "From Hathras to Goa, the recurrence of such tragedies in double engine states reflects the disturbing pattern of administrative apathy".

"I urge the government of Goa to conduct an impartial inquiry and ensure accountability for this preventable loss of life. Public safety cannot remain a casualty of systemic negligence", he posted on X.

At least six people, including two women, were killed, and more than 70 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the stampede broke out as thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes to the temple for the annual festival.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka attend the annual festival at the temple. PTI dc RG