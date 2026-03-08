Abhishek Manu Singhvi declares assets of Rs 2,558 crore in Rajya Sabha affidavit

New Delhi: Senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has declared assets with a combined current market value of about Rs 2,558 crore in the election affidavit filed with his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Telangana.

The affidavit covers assets held by Singhvi, his spouse and his Hindu Undivided Family, along with details of income, liabilities and other financial interests.

According to the affidavit, Singhvi reported an income of over Rs 374 crore for 2024-25.

His declared income for the previous years stood at over Rs 333 crore in 2023-24, Rs 359 crore in 2022-23, Rs 290 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 158 crore in 2020-21.

The disclosure gives a detailed account of movable and immovable assets held by Singhvi and his family. These include bank deposits, investments in shares and mutual funds, loans and advances, vehicles, jewellery and other valuables.

The affidavit lists jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crore held by Singhvi and Rs 157.53 crore held by his wife. It also values artworks and paintings owned by Singhvi at more than Rs 25 crore.

Among the immovable assets declared are residential properties in New Delhi held by Singhvi and his spouse.

The affidavit also records personal loans of about Rs 353.32 crore extended by Singhvi, while his spouse has separately declared loans to companies of about Rs 72.99 crore.

The filing also contains a detailed list of household and office appliances under "other fixed assets", including air conditioners, furniture, kitchen appliances, computers and other equipment.

While the affidavit says Singhvi has no criminal convictions, it discloses a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department in 2014 over alleged under-reporting of income. The matter is pending before a Delhi court and has been stayed by the Delhi High Court.

The affidavit also mentions income tax dues exceeding Rs 63 crore against him.