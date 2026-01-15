Abhishek says TMC has 'some information' related to ED raids in I-PAC case

Nandigram (WB), Jan 15 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party has "some information" related to the ED's searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC last week, and asserted that the matter would be pursued legally as the case unfolds.

Banerjee's remarks come on a day when the Supreme Court described the ED's allegation that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee caused "obstruction" in its probe as "very serious", and agreed to examine whether a state's law-enforcing agencies can interfere with any central agency's investigation into any serious offence.

Responding to the Supreme Court's direction to the West Bengal government to preserve CCTV footage from the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain and surrounding areas, Banerjee said there was no difficulty in complying with the order.

"If the Supreme Court has given a direction, what is the problem? The case will continue and it has not concluded yet. We will present our side again on the next date of hearing," Banerjee told reporters at a 'Sebashray' health camp in Nandigram.

Referring to the conduct of the central agency, the Diamond Harbour MP said certain facts related to the searches were also known to his party and could be placed before the courts, if required.

"Some information related to the searches is also with us. If any incorrect statements have been made before the Calcutta High Court or the Supreme Court, those aspects can be brought before the courts at an appropriate stage," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the courts alleging obstruction during searches conducted last Thursday at Jain's residence and the I-PAC office in Kolkata.

On the day of the searches, CM Mamata Banerjee had visited the premises. The agency has claimed its officials were hindered while carrying out their duties.

In response, Kolkata Police and the state police have registered four FIRs against ED officials in connection with the incident.

Banerjee also questioned the ED's decision to move the Supreme Court after first approaching the Calcutta High Court.

"The ED filed a case in the high court and then moved the Supreme Court. It is also seeking adjournment of the petition in the HC. The reasons for this sequence of events can be explained by the agency," he said, adding that the ED appeared reluctant to have the matter heard in the high court.

In a jolt to Mamata Banerjee, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the West Bengal chief minister's alleged "obstruction" in ED's probe is "very serious" and agreed to examine if a state's law-enforcing agencies can interfere with any central agency's investigation into any serious offence as it stayed FIRs against the agency's officials who raided political consultancy I-PAC on January 8.

The ED has alleged interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with an alleged coal-pilferage scam.

The top court, while staying the FIRs filed in West Bengal against ED officials, also directed the state police to protect the CCTV footage of the raids.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi issued notices to CM Banerjee, the West Bengal government, DGP Rajeev Kumar and top cops on the ED's petitions seeking a CBI probe against them for allegedly obstructing raids at I-PAC premises.

Separately, Banerjee inaugurated a 'Sebashray' health camp in Nandigram, similar to those being organised in his Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency.

The constituency is politically significant as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, defeating Mamata Banerjee.

Dismissing suggestions that the health camp had political intent, Banerjee said the initiative was undertaken following requests from local residents.

"If we were thinking politically, we would have organised such camps in all the 77 seats we lost. People from this area approached our helpline requesting a Sebashray camp, and we are committed to addressing those requests," he said.

He added that if the Trinamool Congress wins the Nandigram Assembly seat in the 2026 elections, similar health camps would be organised across all blocks of the constituency. PTI PNT MNB