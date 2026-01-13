Abhishek seeks to pry open BJP's Cooch Behar faultlines ahead of assembly polls

Cooch Behar, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp political offensive in Cooch Behar, aiming to widen BJP's internal faultlines ahead of the assembly elections by repeatedly targeting former MP Nishith Pramanik and praising BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj for criticising the SIR of electoral rolls.

Addressing a large public meeting, Banerjee accused the BJP of using the SIR process to disenfranchise sections of voters, likening it to "vote-bandi" after "note-bandi" (demonetisation) in 2016.

Beyond the attack on the poll panel, Banerjee's speech was unmistakably aimed at unsettling the BJP's internal equations in north Bengal.

From start to finish, he trained his fire on Pramanik, a former Union minister of state for home, repeatedly mocking him as a "migratory MP" who, he alleged, lived in Delhi and visited his constituency only sporadically.

Thanking Cooch Behar voters for defeating Pramanik in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy, said they had "removed the BJP's garbage" from the seat.

In a move that raised eyebrows, Banerjee also thanked Ananta Maharaj, an influential Rajbanshi leader, saying he had merely spoken the truth on the SIR issue.

Quoting Maharaj, Banerjee claimed that the BJP's policies risked targeting Rajbanshis and Bengali Hindus, invoking the exclusion of names from Assam's NRC and warning against "detention camp" politics. "I am not saying this, Ananta Maharaj is," Banerjee said, adding that truth deserved a salute.

Allegations have recently surfaced that members of the Rajbanshi community were harassed after being summoned for SIR hearings. Citing these complaints, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj has complained to the EC, flagging the alleged harassment and seeking its intervention.

Revisiting Pramanik's past, Banerjee recalled that he had once been a youth TMC leader when Banerjee himself headed the organisation, before defecting to the BJP.

He alluded to the bitter factionalism during the 2018 panchayat polls in Cooch Behar, when rebels allegedly damaged the party's prospects, and suggested Pramanik had become the "wall" separating the TMC from the people.

Banerjee also accused the BSF, under the Union home ministry, of atrocities against farmers and workers in border areas, linking responsibility to Pramanik's tenure as MoS (Home).

"The next fight is against those who tried to kill Bengal's people," he said.

Striking a broader ideological note, Banerjee attacked what he called the BJP's "bankrupt" politics of religion, arguing that governance and public service transcended faith.

He urged voters to demand a "report card" from the Centre on funds allegedly withheld for Cooch Behar, claiming nearly crores per assembly segment had been stalled.

Mocking BJP leaders for questioning Bengali identity and language, Banerjee said, "If speaking Bangla makes us Bangladeshis, what language do they speak?" He vowed that TMC would "turn Cooch Behar green" in the assembly elections, warning that a mass mobilisation of Bengalis would leave BJP leaders "sleepless in Delhi".

With the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls in sight, Banerjee's Cooch Behar pitch combined grievance, memory and mockery, an attempt not just to consolidate TMC's gains but to prise open the BJP's internal contradictions in a region where the battle lines remain fluid. PTI PNT NN