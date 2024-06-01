Abhishek terms Modi's meditation as 'media spectacle' using tax payers' money

Kolkata, June 1 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning his meditation session in Kanyakumari into a media spectacle funded by taxpayers' money.

Banerjee said meditation is a personal practice beneficial for body, mind, and soul but cautioned against making it a public show.

"You (journalists), me and everybody can meditate. No issue. It is good for one's body, mind and soul. But please don't make it a media spectacle, don't sit for meditation in full glare of camera," Banerjee told reporters after casting his vote.

On Modi's decision to contest from Varanasi, he said, "He can contest from anywhere. But there have been allegations of nominations of many other candidates being rejected by the Election Commission. If he is so confident about victory, then why such a move?" "In Diamond Harbour constituency where I am contesting, the BJP, CPI(M), SUCI all are contenders along with TMC. If you have people's support, you should not be scared of opponents," he said.

He expressed confidence in TMC's electoral prospects, stating that the party is expected to improve its performance compared to the 2019 elections, both in terms of seats and vote share.

Banerjee criticised BJP's overconfident predictions of winning over 30 seats in West Bengal, reminding them of their previous performance.

"In the last six phases of Lok Sabha elections, TMC has already surpassed 22 seats out of the 35 seats in West Bengal where voting has been conducted," he said.

"Wait for another three days to find out," he added when asked if the party was confident of winning all the nine seats that have gone into polls in the seventh phase.

He accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening to topple democratically elected state governments, denouncing their disregard for democratic principles.

"First, let us wait for the June 4 results and see how many seats you (BJP) actually manage to win. Second, this is the Lok Sabha polls and the TMC had been elected to power by the people of Bengal in 2021 assembly polls. How come you (BJP heavyweights) issue such statement about toppling a state government? This shows BJP has no respect for democracy," he added.

Banerjee accused the BJP of controlling the Election Commission and manipulating state institutions for political gain, expressing confidence in the electorate to respond appropriately.

He emphasised TMC's commitment to social welfare projects and its continuous engagement with the people, contrasting it with BJP's reliance on media, enforcement agencies, and central support.

"BJP's politics is centred round the media, ED and the CBI. TMC is with people for 365 days of year," he added.

Regarding his own electoral prospects in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee expressed optimism about achieving a significant victory margin. "I have set a target of over 4 lakh votes," he added.

After casting his vote, Banerjee wrote on X, "Today, I exercised my right to vote, fulfilling the most important civic duty we all share. I urge you to cast your vote and make your voices heard. For all the deprivation, empty promises, falsehoods, pain, and hate, today is your day to answer." On actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty allegedly facing TMC protests in north Kolkata, Banerjee said, "How can I say what happened. I have no information. But if some people shout 'chor chor' at a BJP leader, what can be done about that?" PTI SUS MNB