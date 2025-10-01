Abhishek wishes people on Navami, calls for working towards a Bengal of unity

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Wishing people of Bengal on 'Maha Navami', Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday called for working towards a Bengal of "dignity, unity." Banerjee visited different prominent Durga Puja pandals in the city accompanied by his daughter.

Wishing people on the occasion of Maha Navami, the TMC leader in a post on X said, "Maha Navami celebrates the culmination of Shakti, the force that destroys evil and restores balance. It is a call to every son and daughter of Bengal to rise with courage, to defend what is just and to protect what is sacred." "As Maa Durga empowers us with her strength, let us envision and work towards a Bengal of dignity, unity and abundance," the Diamond Harbour MP and de facto number two in Trinamool Congress hierarchy said in the post.

He did not elaborate on the dignity and unity issue. Banerjee had in past accused the BJP of hurting the dignity of Bengal by depriving the state of its economic dues and also criticised the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in some BJP-ruled states. He had accused the BJP of trying to polarise society on religious fault lines for political gains.

He did not speak to waiting reporters.

Banerjee began his pandal visits with the Chaltabagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja, where the theme of Bengal's identity, self-pride, heritage and rich culture were on display.

Amid the singing of the Bengali song 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gai' (I sing dream speak think in Bengali) in the background, he was shown around the artworks and installations extolling Bengal's heritage.

Amid chanting of 'Joy Bangla', he also visited the 95 Pally Jodhpur Park and Tridhara Akal Bodhan pandals and was shown around the installations by the organisers.

Banerjee earlier in the day wished people on the occasion of Maha Navami. PTI SUS RG