Abhishek wishes PM on his birthday

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"Greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on his birthday," the TMC Lok Sabha leader posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with a host of dignitaries and politicians lauding his leadership and the ruling BJP launching over a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drive, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.