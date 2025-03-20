Abhishek's 'Sebaashray' health programme concludes, benefits over 12.3 lakh people

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The 'Sebaashray' health initiative, launched by senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, concluded on Thursday benefiting over 12.3 lakh people by providing free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and essential medicines at their doorstep.

According to a statement issued by the Trinamool Congress, the cumulative data from 75 days of the initiative—including 70 days of regular camps and five days of mega camps—Sebaashray recorded a total of 12,35,773 registrations, with 8,93,162 patients tested, 11,22,001 medicines distributed, and 6,476 patients referred for further treatment.

The initiative conducted 291 regular health camps and 270 mega camps across the region.

"The large-scale outreach ensured that no one was denied healthcare due to financial constraints or distance. The camps provided not only free medicines but also expensive diagnostic tests, imaging services, and specialised treatments such as cataract surgeries and hearing support. People from remote districts also availed the benefits, reflecting the impact of accessible healthcare," the party statement said.

Doctors, medical professionals, and volunteers worked tirelessly for nearly three months, making Sebaashray a significant model of governance focused on compassion and action.

Banerjee had launched the initiative on January 2 in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency with the aim of bringing free healthcare services directly to people's doorsteps. PTI PNT RG