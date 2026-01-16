Ability to respond to aspirations keeps democratic institutions relevant: Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people as the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the Special Plenary of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Birla said the foremost duty of presiding officers is to continuously adapt democratic institutions to contemporary needs while remaining anchored in constitutional values.

He said the true relevance of Parliaments is in their ability to respond to citizens' expectations and aspirations, ensuring that debates lead to meaningful solutions to public concerns.

Birla said that consensus and dissent are both strengths of democracy, but they must be expressed within the framework of parliamentary propriety.

In this context, the role of the presiding officer is described as decisive in safeguarding the dignity of the House, ensuring impartiality and reinforcing institutional credibility, he said.

Addressing the valedictory session, Birla said that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice -- especially those on the margins -- is heard and respected in the democratic process.

"Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizens and the state," Birla said.

The speaker also handed over the chairmanship of the 29th CSPOC to Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

The CSPOC was conceived 56 years ago to ensure continuous dialogue among the democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore new ways of enhancing parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness, Birla said.

"Participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC's history was the defining feature of this Conference.

"This wide and inclusive representation would ensure that the New Delhi conference is remembered as a significant milestone in the history of Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation," he said.

Birla also said that discussions on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliaments, the impact of social media, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the health and well-being of MPs and parliamentary staff were particularly thought-provoking.

"These deliberations helped the presiding officers gain greater clarity about their evolving roles and responsibilities at a critical juncture where democratic traditions intersect with rapid technological change," he said.

He also said that technology, inclusion and global partnerships would shape the new world order.

Thanking the delegates for attending the conference in large numbers, Birla acknowledged the presence and contributions of Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and Christopher Kalila, the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. PTI SKU ARI