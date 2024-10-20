Abolish caste system to end all problems in country: SP MP Babu Singh Kushwaha

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Babu Singh Kushwaha on Sunday said the caste system should be abolished to end all problems in the country.

Kushwaha, the Deputy Leader of the Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, said Baba Saheb Ambedkar had talked about reservation on a social basis and asserted that reservation on an economic basis was unconstitutional.

"The caste system should be abolished in the country and all the problems will end automatically," Kushwaha said in his address at the 26th annual function of the Maurya Vikas Samiti here.

Kushwaha, the Samajwadi Party MP from Jaunpur and founder of the Jan Adhikar Party, alleged that for the upcoming assembly by-elections, the BJP government had replaced all officials, including BLOs, with people from a particular caste.

Reacting to the recent violence in Bahraich district, he said people are sensible and the incident will have no impact on the bypolls.

He also said that the SP was standing with MLA Zahid Beg who has been arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case. PTI COR RAJ ABN RHL