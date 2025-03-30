Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I installed as Catholicos

Kochi, Mar 30 (PTI) Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I was installed as the head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India during a solemn ceremony at Puthencruz, near here, on Sunday, with thousands of Jacobite Church members attending the two-hour-long event.

Hundreds from various walks of life took part in the enthronement ceremony at St Athanasius Cathedral, Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre.

The event began with a prayer service at the tomb of the former Catholicos, Baselios Thomas I, Jacobite church sources said.

Following the prayers, the installation (Suntroiso) ceremony was held, marking the official acceptance of the newly enthroned Catholicos by the Malankara Syrian Church. During this sacred rite, clergy and faithful chanted 'Axios' (You are worthy, we accept you) three times as a symbol of recognition.

The ceremony was led by Metropolitan Abraham Mor Severios, with participation from Patriarchal delegates, including Beirut Archbishop Mar Daniel Kleemis, Homs Archbishop Mar Timotheos Matta Al-Khouri, and Aleppo Archbishop Mar Boutros Al-Kassis, along with all Metropolitans of the Church, church officials said.

During the ceremony, the representative of the Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the All Syrian Orthodox Church, read out the message of Patriarch appointing Baselios Joseph as the new Catholicos, according to Jacobite church sources.

Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios was anointed the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church by Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the All Syrian Orthodox Church, at the St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral, adjacent to the Patriarchal Palace in Achane, 20 km from the Lebanese capital of Beirut on March 25.

Earlier, a grand reception was accorded to the Catholicos when he arrived at Kochi International Airport in the afternoon by a chartered flight from Lebanon, where he was consecrated Catholicos on March 25.

Following the reception, he was escorted in a grand procession of hundreds of vehicles via Perumbavoor to the Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz, church sources said.

Union Minister of State George Kurien inaugurated a public meeting to felicitate the new Catholicos held in the evening. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Benny Behanan, MP, and P V Sreenijan, MLA and heads of other Churches were present. PTI ARM ARM KH