About 10 crore new women have joined self help groups: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) About 10 crore new women have joined self-help groups and have become integral to family decision-making, contributing to broader social change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort and hailed women empowerment.

"We are proud to see that women are becoming economically self-reliant," Modi said.

"When women become self-reliant, they participate in family decision-making processes, which will ensure significant social transformation," he said.

Modi drew a parallel between the global success of Indian CEOs and the achievements of women in these self-help groups, remarking, "While our CEOs gain global recognition, one crore women are becoming Lakhpati Didis." He also said the government has decided to allocate between Rs 10 and 20 lakh to these groups.

"So far, Rs 9 lakh crore have been provided to support our women's self-help groups," Modi said.