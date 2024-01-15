About 1,300 people reported sick during MTHL event

Mumbai: About 1,300 people of more than one lakh attendees at the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inauguration event reported sick due to dehydration and headache after exposure to heat for long hours, according to Raigad district health officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's longest sea bridge- MTHL-on January 12 and addressed a public gathering in Navi Mumbai.

Raigad district civil surgeon Dr Nitin Deomane on Monday said approximately 1,300 people reported sick after the Navi Mumbai event.

"It is expected that some people may fall sick when such huge events are organised. If 1-2 per cent of the people attending such open-door events face some inconvenience such as dehydration, headache, nauseating feelings etc, it is considered normal in our field," said Dr Deomane.

Approximately 1,300 people reported sick after the Navi Mumbai event, he said, adding that two persons were admitted to a hospital for a day and discharged on the next day.

Dr Deomane also said the district administration and the state disaster management department had taken utmost precautions, including making arrangements for extra beds, deploying nearly 70 ambulances and all medical officers were on duty as a precautionary measure.

"We could medically treat everyone properly. Two persons were admitted to a hospital and discharged on the next day," he said.

A senior official from the Maharashtra Disaster Management also said that people who complained of dehydration were given ORS water, glucose, and light food so that they would feel better.

"People come for such events in haste and sometimes they do not carry water bottles with them. In such situations, they are more likely to suffer from dehydration and headaches for some time," he said.