About 1,500 kg drugs seized, 3 held in Assam

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) Assam Police seized nearly 1,500 kg of contraband drugs in two separate operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sharing details of the two major busts on X on Friday, Sarma said, "In two separate operations, @golaghatpolice seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs 3 crore and arrested 3 people." In another operation by Kokrajhar police, 963.19 kg of ganja was seized, he said.

"Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," the chief minister said.