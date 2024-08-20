About 20 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Aug 20 (PTI) About 20 people fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Moundpur village in Chikita late on Monday night. Those taken ill hailed from Moundpur, Jenapur and Karabalua villages, they said.

While 14 people were undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, five were admitted to the community health centre in Chikiti, they added.

Two persons were admitted to the ICU of the MCKG MCH, police said.

At least six people, including the mastermind of spurious liquor manufacture unit Surendra Mallick, were arrested and over 50 litres of liquor was seized, they said.

Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal liquor business and measures would be undertaken to prevent liquor smuggling in the new excise policy.

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital.

"Samples of the liquor have been collected and sent for laboratory test," the district collector said.

Bhol said a joint action team, comprising police, forest and excise officials, will be set up to intensify raids on the illegal liquor joints in the district.

Locals claimed that those taken ill complained about stomach pain and started vomiting after some hours of drinking the liquor.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati demanded a complete ban on the sale of country liquor in rural areas. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM