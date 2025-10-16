About 28 lakh women will receive Rs 1,000 monthly entitlement from Dec 15: TN Dy CM

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) As many as 28 lakh women will receive their monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 each under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme from December 15, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

The new applications seeking the monthly entitlement from the government were received at the Ungaludan Stalin camps held recently throughout the state, he said.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2023 by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the government disbursed Rs 30,000 crore to the beneficiaries, and each woman received a total of Rs 26,000, he told the Assembly.

"Following the completion of the field verification by November end, the government will commence disbursing the sum from December 15," Udhayanidhi said and added that more women were able to benefit as the CM relaxed certain conditions under the scheme.

With the new additions, Tamil Nadu accounts for 1.44 crore women beneficiaries under KMUT scheme.