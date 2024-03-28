About 309 nominations rejected after scrutiny in TN

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) As many as 309 nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny by the returning officers on Thursday for the April 19 single-phase general election in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,741 candidates including 238 women had filed their papers seeking to contest from 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. About 309 papers were rejected, the election commission's website said.

March 30 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK urged the election commission officials to reject the candidature of BJP state chief K Annamalai for filing his papers in court fee stamp paper instead of the judicial stamp paper for the Coimbatore seat.

The ruling DMK also sought the dismissal of Annamalai's candidacy alleging that he had undermined his assets in his affidavit.

With regard to the Vilavancode assembly by-election, the returning officers rejected the candidacy of 8 out of 22 people who filed their papers. PTI JSP ROH