About 45 pc of people in Kerala at risk of lifestyle diseases: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) More than one crore people were screened in the second phase of the ‘Aardram’ health lifestyle disease detection programme implemented by the health department as part of its efforts to prevent lifestyle diseases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said Thursday.

Out of this, 44.85 per cent (45,00,077) of people were found to be at risk of lifestyle diseases, the minister said, in an official release.

As per current records, 13,39,455 (13.35 per cent) people are found to have hypertension, 8,85,051 (8.82 per cent) people with diabetes, and 6,01,958 (6 per cent) people with both.` A total of 2,03,506 people (2.03 per cent) were identified as being at risk of cancer and referred for further examination, while 39,889 people were referred for suspected oral cancer, 1,25,985 for breast cancer, and 45,436 for cervical cancer, the release said.

A total of 2,42,736 people were referred for TB testing and 3,87,229 for respiratory testing.

As many as 97,769 bedridden patients, 1,61,494 people in need of assistance and 33,25,020 elderly people were visited to collect health-related information and ensure continued service, it said.

The second phase is being implemented after more than 1.54 crore people above the age of 30 were screened in the first phase and those found to be at risk of diseases have been provided with follow-up treatment.

Lifestyle disease prevention and cancer prevention are the focal areas of the ten projects being implemented by the health department as part of the ‘Aardram’ mission, the release said. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK ADB