About 80 kg of narcotics, jewellery worth Rs 4 crore seized in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, 1 held

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh recovered about 80 kg of narcotics, cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from him, police said on Tuesday.

The police team searched the house of Bhairulal Jat and found 73.7 kg of pure opium and 6.4 kg of opium powder in nine steel boxes, Rs 5.08 lakh cash from another box, 3.97 kg of silver jewellery and over 53 grams gold jewellery worth about Rs 4 crore, they said in a statement.

The accused is being interrogate, they said. PTI AG NB NB