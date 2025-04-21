About dozen villages severely hit by flash floods, landslides: Jammu divisional commissioner

Ramban (J-K), Apr 21 (PTI) The flash-floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain and cloudbursts severely affected nearly a dozen villages in Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Ramban district, a senior government officer said on Monday and added the authorities had mobilised resources to restore essential services and provide relief to the affected people.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar also said various teams are on the ground to assess the damage.

Efforts are underway to provide an alternative road connectivity through the Mughal Road and the Sinthan Top road to the Kashmir valley as restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway could take time due to the massive damage, he said.

Heavy rain, coupled with cloudbursts and thunderstorms, on Sunday claimed three lives and left a trail of destruction in the district.

Cutting across party lines, political leaders urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a "national disaster" and provide adequate financial assistance to the families affected to restart their lives.

"About 10 to 12 villages, including Seri, Bagna, Panote and Khari, have suffered varying degrees of damage and our teams are on the ground to make a complete assessment so that the affected population are provided relief," the divisional commissioner told reporters.

Kumar visited the affected villages and was briefed about the situation by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary.

"Restoration of essential services, including water and electricity, is underway and joint teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, police and other agencies are on the ground to improve the situation," he said.

The divisional commissioner said the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had suffered extensive damage, with certain stretches sunk and washed away while some others were buried under sludge and boulders.

"The highway will take time to get restored, even as our efforts are underway. We will have to check the cracks for stability. The retaining walls have also been damaged," Kumar said, advising the stranded commuters to utilise the alternative Mughal Road and the Sinthan Top road for the time being.

He said efforts were being made to make the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu to south Kashmir's Shopian, two-way as soon as possible to allow heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities to the valley.

The Sinthan Top road connects Kishtwar in Jammu with Anantnag in Kashmir but a fresh spell of snowfall forced its closure three days ago. Work is underway to restore the link.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma visited the affected villages and said, "We have come to assess the situation and submit a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah." "We want the government to declare it as a national disaster and announce a rehabilitation package for the affected population," Sharma told reporters.

Condoling the deaths of the three persons, he said the BJP was standing with all those who lost their dwellings and would ensure that they were properly rehabilitated by the government.

National Conference MLA Arjun Singh Raju demanded that the tragedy be declared a "national disaster" and said villages in the hilly areas had suffered major damage.

"The full assessment can be made only when the roads leading to the villages in the hills are opened. The administration is making efforts on a war footing and we are hopeful of restoring essential supplies by later this evening," he said.

Police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, along with civil volunteers, have been at the forefront to provide relief, especially to hundreds of the stranded commuters and tourists.

After assessing the ground situation, a defence spokesperson said the army initiated immediate action in coordination with civil administration officials.

"While no emergency requisition has been made, civil authorities have assured they will seek army assistance should the need arise," the spokesperson said.

He said Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to the stranded travellers.

Army personnel extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelters, and providing basic medical aid to those in need, he added.

Eight army columns are currently on standby at key locations to assist further, if required, the spokesperson said and added the army remained steadfast in its commitment to stand by the citizens in times of crisis, ensuring safety, support and timely assistance.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also praised the army for its efforts to reach out to the affected population.

"While the district administration team led by an energetic deputy commissioner has been commendably on the job, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for its timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population," he said in a post on social media.

"I feel gratified to inform (you) that the army has set up medical aid camps, distributed essential medicines and ensured access to food and clean drinking water. They have also made special arrangements for tea and basic meals for the affected population. Needless to say, the Indian Army (is) at the service of the nation, not only during the war-time but equally as much during peacetime crisis," the Udhampur MP further said. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM