About three groups of terrorists active in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Rajouri/Jammu: About three groups of terrorists, each comprising two to three ultras, are operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, a senior police officer said on Sunday, asserting that security forces are determined to wipe out terrorism from the region.

Advertisment

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh also said security agencies are making twice the effort to thwart the attempts to push terrorists from across the border.

"Two or three groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the (Pir Panjal) region. Each group comprises two to three terrorists but divulging their exact number is difficult," Singh, flanked by the Army's Romeo Force Major General Mohit Trivedi, told reporters in Rajouri.

Singh reached Rajouri where an encounter between terrorists and security forces is going on since Saturday. A suspected Pakistani terrorist in combat uniform was killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK assault rifle and two pistols, were recovered from him.

Advertisment

"Some terrorists were noticed in the Gundah-Khawas village of Budhal and, accordingly, a police party rushed to the village, besides informing the Army. When a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated by the joint troops of the police, Army and the CRPF, resulting in the killing of a terrorist," Singh said.

He added the slain terrorist is believed to be from Pakistan and that it was evident from the material, including medicines and shoes, recovered from him.

"One more terrorist is present in the village and an encounter is on," he said, adding the seizure from the encounter scene, including raincoats and food items, indicated that they were trained to survive in jungle conditions.

Advertisment

He referred to the killing of six terrorists in recent encounters, including four in the Surankote area of Poonch on July 18, and said attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere by pushing terrorists into the Indian side is going on unabated from across the border.

"We are making double efforts to thwart their attempts and wipe out terrorism from the region," Singh said.

Asked about the plan of the terrorists, he said it is a matter of investigation. "A thorough investigation and analysis will be carried out after the encounter."

Advertisment

On the possible involvement of the slain terrorist in the Dhangri attack where seven civilians were killed in January, the officer said, "It is also part of the investigation. We will call the eyewitnesses for identification of the slain terrorist."

Singh said strict action is being taken against overground workers of the terror groups. "Several of them have already been booked under the Public Safety Act while we are also keeping a constant vigil on suspected persons."

He added, "Action will be taken against any overground worker whose linkage will be established during the investigation of the latest encounter," he said.

Major General Trivedi credited the success against the terrorists to the synergy among the Army, police and other sister agencies and the cooperation of the people.

"The operations against terrorists will continue to ensure they do not get a foothold. The terrorists were feeling that they will operate with ease but we have cornered them," he said, adding anyone having any ill will against the region or the country will be dealt with sternly.

He said the induction of homemade new firearms and night-vision devices have improved the capability of the forces and "we promise to ensure a peaceful atmosphere".