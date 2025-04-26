About time we fulfilled Parliament resolution on PoK: Naqvi

Rampur, Apr 26 (PTI) Time has come to fulfil the resolution passed by Parliament on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said.

The former minority affairs minister said a strong and determined action against "brutal beasts of barbarity" by the Narendra Modi government is reflective of the effective measures being taken to demolish the "den of terrorists," their sponsors, and protectors.

Speaking at an event in Rampur, Naqvi said, "Those who bleed humanity by making the Islam their safety shield are enemies of both humanity and the Islam." Naqvi said that harmony and unity of the country has to be kept strong to teach a lesson to the enemies of the country.

Punishing these inhuman elements should be the aim of every Indian, he asserted.

"We have to be cautious and vigilant against the polluted and poisonous propaganda of Pakistan's proxy puppets. We have to be cautious about the conspiracy of spreading confusion and conflict in the society through deceit on social media and other platforms," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement.

"While the strength of our unity is a power for us, it is a problem for our enemies," he said, asserting no religion and purpose can be bigger than the country.

He said that in "Amrit Kaal", the time has come to fulfil the resolution of the Indian Parliament on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

On February 22, 1994, Parliament unanimously adopted the resolution that PoK is a part of India and it has to be liberated from the illegal occupation of Pakistan, he said.

That is why 24 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly have been reserved for PoK, Naqvi pointed out.

The resolution passed by both houses had said, "The state of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means." It also demanded, "Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir which they have occupied through aggression." Naqvi said that India is going through a "golden period" of Constitutional reforms and inclusive empowerment.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's security, prosperity, empowerment along with economic, cultural, social, educational, administrative, agricultural, health sector reforms have made India a "credible global brand of good governance," he claimed.

"The crazy and criminal conspiracy of communal lynching of Constitutional law is dangerous for both the country or any community. Any constitutional reform is done with the resolve to protect religious faith and improve the administrative system," he said, hitting out at the Waqf Act protests.

"We must isolate the caucus of crafty, cunning and communal conspirators who are engaged in a campaign to create confusion and conflict," he said.

Naqvi said that the Waqf Amendment Act is for the administrative system of the country and is not an interference in the religious beliefs of any religion. PTI ASK VN VN