Above-normal heatwave days likely in most parts of India during March-May: IMD

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Above-normal number of heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Saturday.

These parts include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, south and east Maharashtra, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu.

In March, however, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of India, except northeast, east, and some parts of Western Himalayan region, central and peninsular India.

"This could be because rainfall averaged over India is most likely to be normal during March,” the IMD said.

Rainfall all over India in February this year was lowest since 2001, the IMD said.

"No cold wave was recorded across the country during February," it said.