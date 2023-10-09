Above-normal minimum temperature in Delhi; air quality 'moderate'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Monday while the maximum temperature rose to 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital throughout the day with humidity levels oscillating between 39 per cent and 92 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of drizzle at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 36 and 24 degree celsius respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index read 175.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. PTI SLB CK