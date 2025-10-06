ABP Learning joins hands with Hachette Learning for distribution relationship

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) ABP Learning, the education arm of the ABP Group, on Monday announced a distribution agreement with global education provider Hachette Learning, in a move aimed at expanding access to comprehensive learning resources for schools across India.

Under the new arrangement, ABP Learning will distribute Hachette Learning’s innovative curriculum-aligned digital and print learning materials, marking a significant step toward improving classroom engagement, learning outcomes, and teacher empowerment.

“This new relationship marks another great step for Hachette Learning in its commitment to providing global tailored solutions. As a former teacher myself, it gives me great pleasure to see us strive to continually raise standards in classrooms across the world.

"The agreement with ABP Learning builds on our legacy in India and perfectly aligns with our mission to unlock every learner's unique potential and make it easy to discover new worlds of learning," said Seshni Jacobs, CEO of Hachette Learning.

Formerly known as Hodder Education, Hachette Learning has had a presence in the Indian education market for over 25 years. Part of Hachette UK, one of the world’s largest publishing houses with a 198-year history, it serves over 150 countries and caters to learners from ages three to 19+, in addition to offering a suite of professional development resources through the Hachette Learning Academy.

On the other hand, trusted by over 20,000 schools and reaching millions of students across India, ABP Learning brings its extensive reach and digital expertise to the collaboration, positioning it as a major player in the country’s rapidly evolving education sector.

The partnership aims to expand this footprint significantly, leveraging ABP’s deep-rooted network and understanding of the Indian educational landscape.

“We are delighted to work with Hachette Learning, a global leader with a legacy of excellence in education. At ABP Learning, our vision is to revolutionize education by creating a world where every learner and teacher has access to cutting-edge technology and personalized learning resources.

"Together, we aim to transform lives by making education more relevant, engaging, and future-ready," said Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP education division. PTI MG RB RB